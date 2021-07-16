New cases tick down to 1,500s, nationwide resurgence still worrisome

South Korea’s daily new coronavirus cases fell slightly to the 1,500s on Friday, but new infections are highly likely to increase as summer vacation season nears amid a pileup of cases in the greater Seoul area and other regions.

The country added 1,536 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,476 local infections, raising the total caseload to 175,046, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

On Thursday, the country reported 1,600 cases, which was just below the daily record of 1,615 cases tallied Wednesday. Daily cases stayed above the 1,000 mark for the 10th consecutive day.

The country added one more COVID-19 death, raising the death toll to 2,051. The fatality rate came to 1.17 percent.

A medical worker vaccinates a citizen at a makeshift clinic in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 16, 2021, in this photo released by the Buk Ward office of the city. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

As of 6 p.m. Friday, health authorities and local governments reported 1,143 new cases for the day, down 49 from the same time in the previous day. Daily cases are counted until midnight and announced the following morning.