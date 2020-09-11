‘Nervous’ Park Sung-hyun among dozen S. Koreans in field for LPGA season’s 2nd major

“The ANA Inspiration will be forever dear to me as my very first LPGA major championship,” said Ko, who also won the Evian Championship in 2019 for her second career major. “Although I sadly will not be able to participate this year, I am encouraged by the successful tour restart and all the positive steps the LPGA is taking to make it as safe as possible. I want to thank the LPGA and all our tour sponsors, including ANA, for continuing to provide opportunities for players amidst this unprecedented crisis and look forward to getting back in the fray when international travel is deemed safe once again.”