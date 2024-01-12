NCT’s last subunit to make debut performance in Japan

NCT Wish, the fifth and last subunit of K-pop supergroup NCT, will make its debut performance on Wednesday in Japan, SM Entertainment said.

The team will perform its debut song “Wish” during the SMTOWN Live 2024 SMCU Palace concert at Tokyo Dome later in the day.

Formed through “NCT Universe: LASTART,” a survival audition show hosted by the agency, the group consists of two Korean members — Sion and Jaehee — and four Japanese members — Riku, Yushi, Ryo and Sakuya. The members’ average age is 18.3 years old, according to the agency.

The 26-member boy group NCT has four other subunits — NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV.

NCT Wish would be the group’s last subunit.

Its debut single “Wish” will be released at 6 p.m. Wednesday and the physical album will be out on March 4.