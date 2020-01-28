- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
NCT 127 to drop new full-length album in March
K-pop boy band NCT 127 will return with a new studio album in March, its agency said Tuesday.
SM Entertainment said the group’s second full-length album, “NCT #127 Neo Zone,” will be released in March.
It will be NCT 127′s first full album since “NCT #127 Regular-Irregular” was published in October 2018.
Jungwoo, who has been taking a break due to a health problem, will rejoin the group for the new album, according to SM Entertainment.
The group’s previous six-track EP, “NCT #127 We Are Superhuman,” issued in May last year debuted at 11th on the U.S. Billboard main album chart, marking the second-highest ranking won by a K-pop band after BTS.
A photo of K-pop boy band NCT 127 provided by SM Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)