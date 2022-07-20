- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Nat’l security adviser meets with new U.S. ambassador
National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han met with the new U.S. ambassador to Seoul on Wednesday and expressed hope for further development of bilateral ties, the presidential office said.
Kim told Ambassador Philip Goldberg he hopes the envoy’s arrival will serve as an opportunity to further accelerate the two countries’ efforts to realize the vision of a global comprehensive strategic alliance agreed by President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden during their summit in Seoul in May.
Kim also asked the ambassador to strive to develop the two countries’ ties, not only in the traditional sphere of foreign policy and security, but also in economic security and to engage with the public, according to the presidential office.
Goldberg said he felt honored to take office as the U.S. ambassador to Seoul and that he would actively work for the development of the global comprehensive strategic alliance between the two countries, given that the alliance is the cornerstone for stability not only on the Korean Peninsula but within the region.
Goldberg arrived in the country on July 10.
This photo, provided by the presidential office, shows National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han (R) meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Philip Goldberg at the presidential office in Seoul on July 20, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)