National Assembly rejects arrest consent motions of 2 lawmakers over election bribery scandal

The National Assembly voted Monday to reject a request for parliamentary consent to the potential arrests of two lawmakers accused of involvement in a cash-for-votes campaign ahead of the main opposition Democratic Party’s 2021 leadership election.

Prosecutors had sought arrest warrants for the two — Reps. Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man — for their alleged involvement in a campaign to distribute “cash envelopes” to Democratic Party (DP) members to help then candidate Song Young-gil win the party chairmanship ahead of the party’s national convention in May 2021.

Song was ultimately elected the party chairman.

Specifically, Youn was accused of handing over 60 million won (US$46,595) to DP lawmakers, while Lee allegedly gave campaign officials 10 million won so that the money could be provided to regional party officials

The two left the party last month after the allegations surfaced and are now independents.

The motion on Youn was voted down 139-145 with nine abstentions, and the motion on Lee was rejected 132-155 with six abstentions.

National Assembly consent is necessary to arrest them because by law, legislators are immune from arrest while parliament is in session, a measure designed to shield lawmakers from political persecution.

In order for an arrest consent motion to pass, it requires majority support in a vote attended by at least half of all lawmakers.

“Perhaps there was a widespread opinion among our party members that the investigation was excessive and the prosecution’s request for arrest warrants was over the top,” DP lawmaker Lee So-young told reporters after the vote.

Monday’s votes marked the fourth time the National Assembly has rejected arrest motions for DP lawmakers since the launch of the government of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Previously, parliament rejected arrest motions for two DP lawmakers, including leader Lee Jae-myung, while approving an arrest motion for a ruling party lawmaker.