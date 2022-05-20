National Assembly confirms PM nominee Han

The National Assembly confirmed Prime Minister nominee Han Duck-soo on Friday after the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) holding a majority in the parliament decided to approve the nomination.

Han’s nomination was approved in a 208-36 vote, 47 days after he was nominated by President Yoon Suk-yeol.

In South Korea, the prime minister is the only Cabinet post that requires parliamentary approval.

The result came after the DP decided to confirm Han in a general meeting of its lawmakers amid concern that rejecting the nomination could backfire and hurt its chances in next month’s local elections.

The party had the ultimate say in confirming Han as the country’s No. 2 official, as it holds 167 seats in the 300-seat National Assembly. The ruling People Power Party, meanwhile, has 109 seats.

“I will do my best to serve the president and to make and run a country that prioritizes our national interests and the people with greater responsibility,” Han told reporters.

Han also vowed to actively push for deregulation, the recovery of financial soundness and national unity.

The presidential office welcomed the parliamentary approval, vowing to work more closely with the opposition party.

Prime Minister nominee Han Duck-soo speaks to reporters at his temporary office near the government complex in Seoul after his nomination was confirmed by the National Assembly on May 20, 2022. (Yonhap)

The DP has been mulling for weeks on whether to approve Han, with hardliners insisting the party should veto the nomination, because Yoon showed no willingness to cooperate with the opposition, as seen by the appointment of Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon.