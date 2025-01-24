N. Korea suspected of preparing for additional troop deployment to Russia: JCS

North Korea is presumed to be accelerating preparations for the additional deployment of its troops to Russia while continuing to push for potential launches of a spy satellite or an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), South Korea’s military said Friday.

The assessment comes as South Korea and the United States have accused North Korea of sending around 11,000 troops to support Russia’s war against Ukraine. Seoul’s spy agency said at least 300 North Korean troops have been killed, while some 2,700 have been wounded.

“With around four months having passed since the deployment of troops to the war between Russia and Ukraine, (North Korea) is assumed to be accelerating preparations for additional measures and deployment amid multiple casualties and occurrence of prisoners,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a written assessment.

The JCS expects North Korea to continue preparations for launches involving advanced weapons, such as a spy satellite or an ICBM, but noted there are no imminent signs of such launches.

Earlier this month, the North conducted two missile launches, including one involving what it claimed to be a hypersonic missile, just days ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“While no imminent signs of a missile launch are detected since Trump took office, (the North’s) preparations for a spy satellite or an ICBM seem to be continuing,” the South’s military said, without providing further details.

Still, the JCS said the North appears to be ready for provocations involving short-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles or trash-carrying balloons at any time.

“Given that the North has conducted surprise provocations depending on its needs, the military will not rule out the possibility of such provocations and will bolster surveillance and its readiness posture during the holiday,” it said.