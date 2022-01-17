N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military

Some observers raised the possibility that Monday’s missile could be the North Korean version of the U.S.’ Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), called the KN-24. It is also known to fly on a complicated trajectory to evade interception.

Monday’s launch came just three days after the North launched two suspected short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea that it later claimed to be guided missiles fired by a railway-borne regiment during a firing drill.