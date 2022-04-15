- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Moon to leave Cheong Wa Dae on May 9, attend Yoon’s inauguration ceremony
- President Moon Jae-in will move out of Cheong Wa Dae on May 9, a day before his successor Yoon Suk-yeol takes office, and will attend Yoon’s inauguration ceremony the following day, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said Friday.
The decision to leave Cheong Wa Dae on the eve of Yoon’s inauguration is in line with Yoon’s plan to open the Cheong Wa Dae compound to the public on his first day in office after relocating the presidential office to what is now the defense ministry building.
Meanwhile, Moon and first lady Kim Jung-sook will receive their second COVID-19 booster shots on April 25, Park said.
Earlier this week, the government unveiled its plan to expand the rollout of the second COVID-19 booster shot for people over 60.
President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with his senior secretaries at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on April 11, 2022. (Yonhap)