‘Mogadishu,’ subtle mix of inter-Korean relationship, dynamic action

In the late 1980s, Africa was a big diplomatic battleground between South and North Korea.

While the world was divided into two groups of capitalism and communism, the African continent with about 50 nations, known as the third world, was considered to have the casting vote at a United Nations General Assembly.

The upcoming local action movie “Escape from Mogadishu,” based on a true story, is set in the African country of Somalia at the end of 1990, when the two Koreas were competing for membership in the United Nations.

There, diplomats from the two Koreas make desperate efforts to ask the Somali government to vote for their own countries on a possible General Assembly ballot for new members.

This image provided by Lotte Entertainment shows a scene from “Escape from Mogadishu.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

South Korean Ambassador Han Shin-sung (Kim Yun-seok) is in high spirits on his way to a long-awaited meeting with the Somali president. He anticipates a promotion after returning to Seoul as he is confident of winning Somalia over South Korea’s side and help his country join the UN.