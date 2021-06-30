Minor league pitcher Yang Hyeon-jong shoots down talks of KBO return

Yang, who is pitching for the Texas Rangers’ Triple-A club in Round Rock, rejected talks of a return to the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) on Wednesday. In a statement released by his Seoul-based agency, Spostarz, Yang said, “Things are tough right now, but I have absolutely no plan to go back to Korea right away. I’ll keep on battling.”

After 14 seasons with the Kia Tigers in the KBO, Yang signed a one-year minor league deal with the Rangers in February, worth US$1.3 million. He had an invitation to spring training but didn’t break camp with the Rangers. He earned his first callup in April and pitched to a 5.59 ERA and a 0-3 record in eight appearances, including four starts.