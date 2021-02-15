Ministries oppose legislation plan to compensate virus-hit small merchants

Fiscal and health authorities have expressed negative responses to a proposal from top officials and the ruling party to introduce a bill that would enable compensation for losses by small businesses due to official antivirus measures, political sources said Monday.

Last month, the ruling Democratic Party (DP) began an internal process to enact a law on financially compensating the self-employed and small merchants ordered to suspend or cut down business operations under state-imposed social distancing requirements.

Political discussions surrounding the compensation bill picked up steam after President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun chimed in, having publicly instructed authorities to review ways to institutionalize compensation.

A board at a cafe in Seoul shows a message that says “(Indoor business at cafes) is our right to survive” on Jan. 6, 2021, amid a ban on such business for two weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Yonhap)

The finance ministry, however, recently sent an official response to the National Assembly’s health and welfare committee, stating that it cannot agree to the plan to enable compensation based on binding laws as opposed to one-off parliamentary or executive decisions.