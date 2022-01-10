Men’s U-23 football coach wants to bring hope to virus-stricken country

Members of the South Korean men’s under-23 football team warm up before a training session at Gongcheonpo Training Center in Seogwipo, Jeju Island, on Jan. 10, 2022. (Yonhap)

Hwang opened his first training camp of the year on Monday at Gongcheonpo Training Center on Jeju Island. It’s the first step toward the team’s preparation for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 Asian Cup in June and then the Asian Games in September.