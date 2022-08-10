- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
LPGA major runner-up Chun In-gee reaches No. 10 in world rankings
South Korean LPGA player Chun In-gee has cracked the top 10 in the world rankings for the first time in over four years, on the heels of a runner-up finish at the season’s final major championship.
Chun climbed a spot to reach No. 10 in the latest world rankings released Tuesday. The last time she had ranked inside the top 10 was in March 2018, when she was No. 8. Chun sat as high as No. 3 on different occasions in late 2016 and early 2017.
Chun began this year ranked 35th.
In June, Chun ended a four-year title drought by winning the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, her third major title and her fourth LPGA win overall. A victory at the Women’s Open wuld have made Chun the eighth player to complete a career grand slam — winning four different majors at least once each.
Despite the near miss, Chun is enjoying the most lucrative season of her career. She is No. 2 on the money list this year with just under US$2.5 million, more than her earnings from the last four seasons combined.
Another South Korean star, Ko Jin-young, remained at No. 1. She has been at the top since Jan. 31. Kim Hyo-joo, who stayed at No. 8, is the one other South Korean inside the top 10.