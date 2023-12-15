LG Chem to initially inject 938.5 bln won for U.S. cathode plant

LG Chem Ltd., South Korea’s leading chemical firm, said Friday it will initially inject 938.5 billion won (US$725 million) in its U.S. subsidiary in charge of building a local cathode plant.

LG Chem plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony next week for a 1.8 trillion-won cathode plant in Clarksville in the southeastern state of Tennessee amid a rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs), a company spokesperson said.

The timeframe for the plant’s completion and other details will be released Wednesday, he said.

Cathodes are a key battery component consisting of nickel, cobalt, manganese and aluminum. The quality and content of these minerals in lithium-ion battery cells and the manufacturing technology determine the capacity and life of an EV.