- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
LG Chem to initially inject 938.5 bln won for U.S. cathode plant
LG Chem Ltd., South Korea’s leading chemical firm, said Friday it will initially inject 938.5 billion won (US$725 million) in its U.S. subsidiary in charge of building a local cathode plant.
LG Chem plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony next week for a 1.8 trillion-won cathode plant in Clarksville in the southeastern state of Tennessee amid a rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs), a company spokesperson said.
The timeframe for the plant’s completion and other details will be released Wednesday, he said.
Cathodes are a key battery component consisting of nickel, cobalt, manganese and aluminum. The quality and content of these minerals in lithium-ion battery cells and the manufacturing technology determine the capacity and life of an EV.