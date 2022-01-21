Leaders of U.S.,Japan reaffirm commitment to complete denuclearization of Korea

“The two leaders condemned the recent ballistic missile launches by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), which are in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions,” the White House said of the U.S.-Japan summit in a press release, referring to North Korea by its official name.

The North conducted four rounds of missile launches since the start of this year, including the test firing of what Pyongyang claims to be a new hypersonic missile in two of those four launches.