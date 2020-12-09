(LEAD) U.S. remains ready for dialogue with N. Korea: Biegun

Lee Do-hoon (R), special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, bumps fists with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun during their meeting at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Dec. 9, 2020. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

“Deputy Secretary Biegun also reaffirmed U.S. support for inter-Korean cooperation, and continued U.S. readiness to engage in meaningful dialogue with the DPRK in the pursuit of complete denuclearization,” the statement added. DPRK stands for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.