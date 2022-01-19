Netflix to release record 25 Korean-language originals this year

Global streaming service Netflix said Wednesday that more than 25 Korean-language works, including five original films, will be released in 2022, expected to fuel the stellar drive led by the global sensation “Squid Game” last year.

“In a bid to continue the successful Korean storytelling, Netflix will release more than 25 Korean contents this year,” Netflix said in a statement. “We will provide Netflix-exclusive creative stories and high quality that meets viewers’ demand.”

Last year, Netflix provided 20 Korean-language shows, including the survival drama “Squid Game,” the fantasy horror “Hellbound” and the sci-fi thriller “The Silent Sea,” all of which topped the company’s official weekly viewership chart for non-English TV shows.

In particular, “Squid Game” made history to become the most successful Netflix show in history. It was viewed for more than 1.65 billion hours in the first four weeks after its release on Sept. 17.

This combined image provided by Netflix shows the streamer’s 2022 lineup. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“Last year, it was significant that Netflix joined hands with Korean creators to open the new era for Korean-made shows that are enjoyed globally,” said the streamer, which has introduced some 130 Korean shows and invested more than 1 trillion won (US$839.3 million) in South Korea since its entry in 2016.