(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea-U.S. alliance crucial for Korea peace process

President Moon Jae-in stressed Monday the importance of reinforcing the South Korea-U.S. alliance for the success of the Korea peace process in a direct message to the new foreign minister, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Moon pointed out that Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong is an architect of his liberal administration’s diplomatic and security policy as the president gave him a letter of appointment.

Chung had long served as director of national security at the presidential office, the equivalent of the White House national security adviser.

“I would like to emphasize again that (our government) has an opportunity to make a last-ditch effort to make the Korean Peninsula peace process successful,” Moon was quoted as telling Chung during a conversation right after the Cheong Wa Dae ceremony.

President Moon Jae-in (R) gives new Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong a certificate of appointment during a ceremony at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Feb. 15, 2021. (Yonhap)

To that end, the Seoul-Washington alliance should be strengthened, a task that could be possible through close communication with the new U.S. administration of Joe Biden, Moon added, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.