(LEAD) DP accuses presidential office of lying about not knowing of ex-defense minister’s travel ban

The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) accused the presidential office Friday of lying by claiming it had no prior knowledge of the travel ban imposed on former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup.

In January, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) requested that Lee be banned from leaving the country as part of its investigation into last year’s death of a young Marine. The travel ban became known after Lee was named ambassador to Australia earlier this week.

On Thursday, the presidential office said it had no prior knowledge of the travel ban, saying there is no way for the office to know the details of the CIO’s investigation.

“The presidential office claiming ignorance of the travel ban is nothing but a lie,” Rep. Hong Ihk-pyo, floor leader of the DP, said during a party meeting Friday.

Hong further asserted that the justice ministry is responsible for both checking personal records and imposing travel bans, accusing Yoon of aiding a suspect in a major case to flee overseas.

Later on Friday, the justice ministry lifted the ban on Lee. He is expected to leave for Australia soon.

The CIO, meanwhile, said it did not request the ministry to lift the ban.

The CIO has been investigating Lee over allegations of exerting influence to delay the findings of an internal probe by the Marines into the soldier’s death during a search operation for victims of downpours in July last year.