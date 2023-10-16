- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Le Sserafim’s Kim Chaewon to halt activities due to health issues
Kim Chaewon of girl group Le Sserafim will halt activities due to health issues, her agency said Monday.
“While recovering after being treated for influenza A, Kim additionally visited the hospital Friday as she continued to suffer from dizziness,” Source Music said on the Weverse fan community platform.
“We received a doctor’s opinion there that she needed rest and stabilization for the time being. So we decided it would be proper to focus on Kim’s recovery.”
Under the decision, she will not participate in the group’s activities for the time being, including the taping of a local K-pop chart program scheduled for Monday, the agency said.
It also said the K-pop quintet will work as a four-piece group until Kim is back, adding that it will announce later when she will resume activities.