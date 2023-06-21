Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Le Sserafim to drop 2nd Japanese single in August
June 21, 2023
K-pop girl group Le Sserafim will roll out its second Japanese-language single on Aug. 23, the band’s agency said Tuesday.
The single, “Unforgiven,” will have three tracks, including Japanese language versions of “Unforgiven,” the title track of the group’s first studio album of the same name released in May, and “Antifragile,” the lead track off its second EP from last year.
The third track is a collaborative single with a Japanese pop artist, according to Source Music.
The band made its debut in Japan in January with the single “Fearless,” which sold over 500,000 copies as of February.