Le Sserafim to drop 1st English digital single
October 13, 2023
K-pop girl group Le Sserafim will put out its first English digital single, “Perfect Night,” on Oct. 27, Source Music, the group’s management agency, said Thursday.
The group also made the same announcement on Weverse, a K-pop fan community platform, at midnight.
“Perfect Night” carries the message that an imperfect day can become enjoyable when spent with friends, according to the agency.