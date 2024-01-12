Le Sserafim scores 3rd mln-seller album with ‘Easy’

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim has achieved another feat as its latest album, “Easy,” became its third million seller, the group’s agency said Wednesday.

The quintet’s third EP surpassed 1 million copies in accumulated sales Tuesday, just eight days after its release on Feb. 19, Source Music said, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a local market tracker.

It became the band’s third album to hit the milestone, following “Antifragile” and “Unforgiven.”

Upon its release, “Easy” topped Japan’s Oricon weekly album ranking for the week of Feb. 19 to 25 with a record sales figure.

Le Sserafim, which debuted in 2022 with its first EP, “Fearless,” consists of five members — Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha and Hong Eunchae.