Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Le Sserafim scores 3rd mln-seller album with ‘Easy’
February 28, 2024
K-pop girl group Le Sserafim has achieved another feat as its latest album, “Easy,” became its third million seller, the group’s agency said Wednesday.
The quintet’s third EP surpassed 1 million copies in accumulated sales Tuesday, just eight days after its release on Feb. 19, Source Music said, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a local market tracker.
It became the band’s third album to hit the milestone, following “Antifragile” and “Unforgiven.”
Upon its release, “Easy” topped Japan’s Oricon weekly album ranking for the week of Feb. 19 to 25 with a record sales figure.
Le Sserafim, which debuted in 2022 with its first EP, “Fearless,” consists of five members — Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha and Hong Eunchae.