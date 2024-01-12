Le Sserafim grows rapidly in Japanese, U.S. markets

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim has achieved rapid growth in the Japanese and U.S. markets with its latest EP, “Easy.”

Released on Monday, “Easy” sold 72,356 copies on the first day of its release in Japan, marking the band’s biggest first-day sales, Source Music, the group’s agency, said Thursday.

This figure represents a 25 percent increase from the previous record set by the quintet’s first full-length album “Unforgiven.”

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim is seen in this photo provided by Source Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

In the United States, “Easy,” the lead track off the new EP, soared to 60th on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs USA chart on Tuesday, becoming the group’s highest-charting song to date.

The previous record was held by the band’s English song “Perfect Night,” which reached 106th place on the chart on the sixth day of its release.

On Tuesday, “Easy” was streamed 535,924 times in a single day on Spotify in the U.S., a 40 percent increase from the daily streaming record of “Perfect Night.”

The new album, which consists of five tracks, explores the anxieties and concerns that lie behind the group’s confident image.