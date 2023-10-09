Don't Miss
Le Sserafim cancels Bangkok concerts for health reasons
October 9, 2023
K-pop girl group Le Sserafim called off two concerts in Bangkok after three members were diagnosed with influenza, the group’s agency said Saturday.
Source Music put a notice on the cancellation of the shows on Weverse, a K-pop fan community platform.
The five-member group planned to hold two concerts in the Thai capital on Saturday and Sunday as part of its “Flame Rises” world tour.
“Members Chaewon, Yunjin and Kazuha visited a hospital with symptoms of high fever and headache and were diagnosed with influenza A,” the agency said. “We inevitably decided to cancel the concerts, judging it was difficult to press ahead with them, based on the artists’ conditions and opinions from doctors.”