Kim Ha-seong hits 3rd homer in 4 games for Padres

Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres is staying hot as the new leadoff man, having now gone deep for the third time in four games.

Kim belted a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Petco Park in San Diego on Sunday (local time), though the blast came in an 8-3 loss.

It was Kim’s only hit in three at-bats from the leadoff spot. He also drew two walks and is now batting .251/.343/.396 for the season with eight homers, 26 RBIs and 13 steals in 74 games.

Kim has now led off four consecutive games, dating back to Thursday. He homered Thursday and then again Friday, the first time in his major league career that Kim went deep in back-to-back games. He went 0-for-4 Saturday before hitting another homer Sunday.

For the season, Kim has been leadoff in seven games and has put up a .200/.355/.600 line with three home runs, five RBIs and six walks.

Kim is playing in his third major league season. Last year, he set career highs with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs in 150 games, while being named a finalist for the National League Gold Glove at shortstop.

This season, Kim is considered a strong Gold Glove candidate at second base.