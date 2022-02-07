- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Kia to launch 6 EVs in China by 2027
Kia Corp., South Korea’s second-biggest carmaker by sales, said Monday it will launch six electric vehicles in China by 2027 as it aims to gain a share in the Chinese EV market.
Kia plans to launch the EV6 all-electric sedan in the world’s biggest automobile market next year, the company said in a statement.
The company did not provide details on other planned EV models.
Kia also aims to boost sales in China through a recently reorganized local joint company.
In 2002, Kia established Dengfeng Yueda Kia, a 50:25:25 joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Corp. and Jiangsu Yueda Group, to enter the Chinese market.
Jiangsu Yueda has recently acquired the 25 percent stake Dongfeng Motor held in the joint company. The joint venture has become a 50:50 joint firm between Kia and Jiangsu Yueda.
Kia said the reorganized joint company will allow a “fast and effective decision-making process” to select models for local consumers and boost sales.
The maker of the K5 sedan and the Sorento SUV has been struggling with weak sales due to the lingering impact of a diplomatic dispute between Seoul and Beijing over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system called THAAD in South Korea in 2017.
This file photo provided by Kia Corp. shows the EV6 sedan. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)