- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
KG Mobility’s Q4 net income swings to profit thanks to global demand
KG Mobility Corp. said Monday it has swung to the black in the fourth quarter from a year earlier thanks to increased global sales.
Net profit for the October-December period came to 5.2 billion won (US$3.64 million) on a nonconsolidated basis, compared with a net loss of 37.4 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a press release.
Operating profit for the quarter totaled 20.7 billion won, compared with a loss of 9.7 billion won the previous year. Sales reached 973.2 billion won, up from 718 billion won a year ago.
The automaker attributed its improved bottom line to a rise in exports, which reached a monthly record high of 8,174 units in December, following the launch of the Torres EVX model in global markets, including Australia and Turkey.
For 2024 as a whole, the company’s exports reached 62,378 units, up 18.2 percent from the previous year. The company’s net income for the year totaled 46.2 billion won.
KG Mobility said it aims to aggressively expand its market presence this year through new model launches and a strategy to increase the company’s profitability.