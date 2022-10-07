- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
KakaoBank mulls share buyback amid falling price: CEO
KakaoBank Corp., a major South Korean Internet-only bank, will review a set of shareholder return policies, including buybacks, its chief executive said Friday, as its share prices have been on a steep decline.
Shares in KakaoBank dropped by 9.38 percent to end at 18,350 won (US$13) Friday, hitting the lowest point since the company went public on Aug. 6 last year.
“We will actively review shareholder return policies, such as share buyback or share retirement, by the time the 2022 account settlement is approved at a shareholder meeting,” its CEO, Yoon Ho-young, said in an internal message sent to employees.
“I offer our shareholders a sincere apology for a recent fall in stock prices,” he said.
Yoon said the company will make efforts to make managing stock prices one of management’s top priorities.
The internet bank is scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings results early next month.
KakaoBank Corp. CEO Yoon Ho-young is seen in this file photo provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)