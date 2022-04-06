Kakao to spend 300 bln won to support small biz partners

Hong Eun-taek (L), co-chief of Kakao Corp.’s new organization aimed at finding new growth engines, talks during an online press conference on April 6, 2022, in this photo provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“Kakao aims to assist small merchants so that they can successfully adapt to digital platforms, and so that the partners can eventually reap profits,” said Hong Eun-taek, co-chief of Kakao’s new organization aimed at finding new growth engines, during an online press conference.