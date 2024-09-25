K-pop legend Cho Yong-pil to drop 20th studio album next month

Cho Yong-pil, an iconic figure in the K-pop scene, will return next month with his first full-length album in 11 years.

The singer made a surprise announcement on the homepage of his agency, YPC Company, on Wednesday, revealing that his new studio album titled “20″ will come out Oct. 22.

“I was able to complete the 20th album, which I’ve been preparing for a long time, thanks to your unwavering love and support,” he wrote in reference to his fans. “I’m deeply grateful and eager to connect with you through this music and share my feelings.”

Iconic K-pop singer Cho Yong-pil is seen in this image provided by Insight Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Cho debuted in 1968 as a member of the rock band Atkins. After spending a decade with various bands, including the Kim Trio, he launched his solo career with the hit single “Come Back to Busan Port” in 1976.

He rose to stardom through his first full-length album, which included hit tracks, such as “A Girl Outside the Window” and “Short Hair Girl.” The album was the first in K-pop history to sell a million copies in 1980.

Throughout his decadeslong career, Cho has maintained his prominence, releasing 19 studio albums with iconic tracks, like “Candle Light,” “Dream” and “Leopard of Kilimanjaro,” while winning numerous awards and setting records in the music industry. He is the first artist in Korea to achieve both a million-selling album and total album sales exceeding 10 million copies.

Last year, he demonstrated his enduring popularity by holding a solo concert at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul, marking the 55th anniversary of his debut. The stadium, which seats over 60,000, is a venue reserved only for the top stars in the music industry.

Cho’s last full-length album was “Hello,” his 19th, released in 2013.

Tracks from the album, including “Bounce” and “Hello,” made a significant impact, dominating music charts at that time, even outperforming younger K-pop stars like Psy of “Gangnam Style.”

In preparation for his 20th LP, Cho previously released two single albums, “Road to 20-Prelude 1″ and “Road to 20-Prelude 2,” in October 2022 and April 2023, respectively.

He showcased his still-youthful sensibility with songs like “Like Serengeti,” “Moment,” “Feeling of You” and “La,” exploring genres, such as pop rock and progressive house.

The release of the 20th LP was initially planned for last year but was reportedly delayed by about a year to ensure musical perfection.