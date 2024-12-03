Jung Woo-sung confirmed as father of model Moon Ga-bi’s son

Actor Jung Woo-sung has been confirmed as the father of model Moon Ga-bi’s son, the actor’s agency said Sunday.

“The baby Moon revealed on her social media is Jung Woo-sung’s son,” it said, adding the two “are discussing the best way to raise the child.”

While the actor intends to “fulfill his responsibilities,” the agency declined to provide further details including the child’s birth date, the two’s relationship status or any plans for marriage.

The news first broke earlier in the day through the online outlet Dispatch, which reported the two were not in an official relationship and had no immediate plans to marry.

Moon had previously revealed Friday she had given birth to a son but did not disclose the father’s identity, prompting speculation she might raise the child outside of marriage.

In her post, she described the pregnancy as “unexpected” and shared that she had quietly prepared for motherhood with her family’s blessing.