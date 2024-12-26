Jennie announces plan for solo album next year

Jennie of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has revealed plans to release a solo, “life-reflecting” album next year.

According to her agency, OA Entertainment, she shared the announcement in a “Happy Holidays” video posted on the company’s website the previous day.

“I now have satisfactory results from 11 months of work,” she said. “The upcoming album introduces completely new sounds and is like a buffet for everyone, exploring various genres.”

She described the album as a musical reflection on one chapter of her life. “I hope my fans feel closer to me when they listen to the songs,” she added.

Jennie also reflected on 2024, a year she described as bringing “a lot of changes” for her, particularly after the release of her single “Matra,” which she credited with helping her grow both personally and artistically.