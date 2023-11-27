Japan’s backing shows its positive response to S. Korea’s campaign to host World Expo

Japan’s reported pledge to support South Korea in the race to host the 2030 World Expo indicates its “positive response” to Seoul’s campaign efforts, South Korea’s top diplomat said Monday.

Foreign Minister Park Jin made the comment after Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun reported that the Japanese government has decided to endorse South Korea’s southeastern port city of Busan as the next World Expo host.

Japan reportedly also made clear its position during the bilateral talks between Park and his Japanese counterpart, Yoko Kamikawa, in Busan on Sunday ahead of the three-way foreign ministers’ talks joined by China.

“We’ve had seven summits between the leaders of South Korea and Japan so far, and six meetings between the foreign ministers,” Park said in an interview with Yonhap News TV.

“As South Korea and Japan have been building trust through this process of improving the relationship, I think that Japan is responding positively to our Expo campaign efforts,” Park said.

Noting that the Japanese city of Osaka is the next host for the World Expo in 2025, Park held out hope that South Korea will win the competition as it can create momentum for the two countries to “make synergy in various areas.”

“South Korea will actively participate in the expo to be hosted by the neighboring country, and we expect that Japan will do the same if we get to host the 2030 World Expo,” Park said.