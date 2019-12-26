Japanese retailer posts net plunge in S. Korea amid trade row

Operating profit declined 15 percent to 199.4 billion won from 234.4 billion won. Sales rose 0.4 percent to 1.378 trillion won from 1.373 trillion won during the same period.

Local campaigns against Japanese products and travel to the neighboring country began in July when Japan tightened regulations on exports to South Korea of three high-tech materials crucial for the production of semiconductors and displays. In August, Japan officially removed South Korea from its list of countries given preferential treatment in trade procedures.