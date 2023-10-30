- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
‘Iron Mask’ wins Best Picture at LEAFF 2023
“Iron Mask,” a sports film by director Kim Sung-hwan, won the best film award at the London East Asia Film Festival 2023, the movie’s distributor said Monday.
The movie, the director’s feature debut, beat “Hopeless” by Kim Chang-hoon and “Day Off” by Fu Tien-yu, among other competitors, at the annual film festival.
“Iron Mask” tells the story of Jae-woo (Joo Jong-hyuk), a kendo player who is set to face off against Tae-su (Moon Jin-seung), who killed his brother, for the final spot on the national kendo team.
The film previously won two awards — the Best Korean Fantastic Film award and Watcha’s Pick for Korean Fantastic award — at the 27th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in July.
It is set to hit local theaters Nov. 15.