Injured star Son Heung-min named to S. Korean World Cup squad

Head coach Paulo Bento unveiled his 26-man roster in Seoul on Saturday, 12 days before South Korea’s first Group H match against Uruguay in Qatar. South Korea will also play Ghana on Nov. 28 and then Portugal on Dec. 2.

Son, the reigning Premier League Golden Boot winner for Tottenham Hotspur, underwent surgery on Nov. 4 after suffering multiple fractures around his left eye in a collision with an opposing player during a UEFA Champions League match. Son took to social media Wednesday to declare he will be prepared to play at the World Cup wearing a protective mask if that’s what it takes.