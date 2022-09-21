In-form midfielder Lee Kang-in can taste spot on World Cup squad

RCD Mallorca’s South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in has been playing some of his best football of late, earning the nomination for La Liga’s Player of the Month for August and climbing to a tie for the league lead in assists.

And yet, the 21-year-old says he has not changed one bit. His approach to the game has remained the same, which he believes has led to his long-awaited selection to the South Korean national team for upcoming friendlies and could even send him to the World Cup in Qatar in November.

Lee Kang-in, midfielder on the South Korean men’s national football team, speaks during an online press conference at the National Football Center in Paju, just north of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province, on Sept. 21, 2022, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“I always try to get better every moment,” Lee said Wednesday in an online interview from the National Football Center in Paju, north of Seoul, where he’d been training with the national team since Monday. “I haven’t done anything special. I always take the same approach to the field. I want to help the team the best I can.”