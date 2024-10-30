Hybe pledges quick normalization of ADOR, progress in Min’s producer contract

Following a court ruling dismissing former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin’s injunction request for reinstatement, Hybe has committed to swiftly “stabilizing” the sublabel, industry sources said Wednesday.

Lee Jae-sang, CEO of K-pop powerhouse Hybe, shared the plan in an email sent to the company’s employees Tuesday afternoon, shortly after the decision was made, according to the sources.

“(With the court’s decision), we have reached a turning point that clarifies the path forward after over seven months of ongoing challenges,” Lee stated in the email. “We aim to rapidly normalize ADOR’s operations. As for the contract renewal of Min Hee-jin as NewJeans’ producer, the most critical issue, we expect meaningful progress soon.”

Acknowledging potential challenges in the process, Lee reaffirmed Hybe’s commitment to supporting NewJeans, adding that the company will leverage its resources to propel the group toward even greater global success.

Min filed an injunction last month contesting the ADOR board’s decision to remove her as CEO, a move that followed her monthslong dispute with parent company Hybe over allegations that she attempted to control the subsidiary and its flagship girl group, NewJeans. Min has denied the allegations.

On Tuesday, however, the court dismissed the injunction, stating that her claims do not meet the legal requirements for a court judgment.