Hwang Sun-woo named as ‘Asian male swimmer of the year’ by U.S. magazine
South Korean swimming sensation Hwang Sun-woo has been named as the Asian Male Swimmer of the Year by U.S. magazine SwimSwam on Wednesday (local time) for his stellar performance this year.
Hwang “put on quite a show this year, taking two medals at the major international competitions in 2022,” SwimSwam said in a report.
The 19-year-old won the men’s 200-meter freestyle at the FINA Short Course World Swimming Championships held in Melbourne last week, setting both the Asian record and the competition record with a time of 1:39.72.
Hwang also scored a world championship silver medal from the men’s 200-meter freestyle at the FINA World Championships held in Budapest in June, clocking a new national record of 1:44.47.
The teen swimmer is considered as the next star in the pool following Park Tae-hwan, the best South Korean swimmer ever with four Olympic medals and three world championship medals.
South Korean swimmer Hwang Sun-woo poses with his gold medal from the men’s 200-meter freestyle at the FINA Short Course World Swimming Championships after arriving at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Dec. 20, 2022. (Yonhap)