Homegrown COVID-19 vaccine may be available early next year: minister

Minister of Science and ICT Choi Ki-young speaks during a briefing at the ministry’s office in Sejong, 120 kilometers south of Seoul in this photo provided by the ministry on Feb. 22, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“We don’t know how long the vaccines will stay effective, and there could be many strains of the virus,” Choi said in a briefing. “We can’t simply rely on foreign vaccines.”