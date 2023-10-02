Heavy traffic jams gradually easing on 5th day of holiday

Heavy traffic jams at major expressways across South Korea were gradually easing late Monday, the fifth day of the extended Chuseok holiday, as many families headed home after visiting their hometowns.

As of 5 p.m., the estimated travel time to Seoul from Busan, 320 kilometers south of the capital city, had been 4 hours and 40 minutes, according to Korea Expressway Corp.

From the southeastern city of Ulsan, the time was estimated at 4 hours and 10 minutes. Trips from the southwestern city of Gwangju took around 3 hours and 29 minutes, it added.

Congestion on roads heading to Seoul is expected to ease at around 10 to 11 p.m., the state-run firm said.

In the opposite direction, traffic was expected to be relatively light.

Some 4.84 million vehicles are expected to hit the road nationwide Monday, according to the agency.

This year’s Chuseok, the Korean fall harvest celebration, fell on Friday, and the holiday runs from Thursday through Tuesday when the country marks National Foundation Day.