- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Hanjin Transportation to buy back 20 bln won of its shares
Hanjin Transportation Co., a South Korean logistics company, said Friday it will buy back 20 billion won (US$17.7 million) worth of its shares to improve shareholder value.
Hanjin’s board of directors approved the plan to buy its shares for six months ending on Sept. 12, the company said.
Hanjin said the company made the decision as its shares were believed to be undervalued despite its robust earnings last year.
“The parcel delivery business improved profitability thanks to a sharp hike in contactless consumption amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the firm’s share prices were overly undervalued for its corporate value,” a Hanjin official said.
Last year, its sales rose 7.4 percent on-year to 2.2 trillion won, and its operating profit jumped 16.7 percent to 105 billion won thanks to solid demand for parcel delivery amid the pandemic.
Parcel delivery trucks of Hanjin Transport Co. are parked at a logistics center in Seoul on Aug. 14, 2020. (Yonhap)