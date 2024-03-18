Han So-hee to respond strongly to unfounded rumors regarding her relationship with Ryu Jun-yeol

Actress Han So-hee will respond strongly to groundless allegations and rumors regarding her relationship with actor Ryu Jun-yeol, her agency said Monday.

The actress is “having a really hard time” due to speculation and malicious comments on her blog, Nine Ato Entertainment said.

“We will strongly respond to any defamation targeting the artist, regardless of the severity of the malicious content,” it said.

The actress confirmed dating Ryu on Saturday, just one day after rumors spread about their romance, following a social media post claiming they were spotted together in Hawaii.

Some people speculated that Ryu might have cheated on actress Lee Hye-ri, widely known as Hyeri, whom he broke up with last year after a seven-year relationship. They suggested that the two began seeing each other before the split.

Han strongly denied the speculation on her blog but eventually removed her posts due to the onslaught of hateful comments.