Gyeonggi Gov. Lee cleared of corruption charges over football club

This Sept. 3, 2021, photo shows Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung during a press conference in Gimpo, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

The now-defunct Bareunmirae Party claimed that Lee, then mayor of the Seongnam city and owner of its football club Seongnam FC, pressured large companies based in the city to pay a total of 16 billion won (US$13.8 million) in advertisement fees to the K-League 1 club in exchange for business favors.