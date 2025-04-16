- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Gov’t to revert med school quota to pre-increase level of 3,058
The government has decided to return the nation’s medical school enrollment quota for 2026 to the pre-increase level of 3,058 two years ago and will officially announce the decision later this week, informed officials said Wednesday.
Education Minister Lee Ju-ho plans to hold a news conference at the Seoul Government Complex Thursday afternoon to announce the number of medical school admissions for 2026, they said, adding the quota will be reverted to 3,058, which is the same as the year 2024 and before.
It is equivalent to the figure before the government put forward a plan to increase medical school admissions by 2,000 a year ago to address a chronic shortage of doctors. The 2025 medical school enrollment quota was hiked to 5,058 under the government policy.
The government has promised to revert to the pre-increase quota level if all medical students return to schools by the end of March after a yearlong class boycott. Even after the deadline, however, many students still continue their protests by refusing to attend classes.