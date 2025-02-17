Gov’t suspends new downloads of DeepSeek over privacy concerns

The government said Monday it has temporarily suspended new downloads of Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) app DeepSeek over concerns about its data collection practices.

The Personal Information Protection Commission said the service was suspended at 6 p.m. Saturday and will be resumed after “improvements and remedies” are made in line with South Korea’s personal information protection laws.

Existing users of the app will continue to have access, though the commission called for prudence.

“Those who have already downloaded DeepSeek and are using it, and those using it on the internet, should be careful as there are risks” of an invasion of personal information, Nam Seok, a commission official, told reporters.

The measure comes after multiple government ministries and agencies blocked internal access to the AI service amid concerns about the startup’s data management practices.

The commission said it raised the concerns with DeepSeek and the company complied with its suggestion to temporarily suspend the service until remedies are made.

The commission had sent a formal inquiry to DeepSeek last month seeking clarification on the service’s data collection and management methods.

In response, the company designated a legal representative in South Korea and acknowledged shortcomings in considering local protection laws while also expressing its will to actively cooperate with the commission.

During the suspension period, the commission said it plans to thoroughly vet the company’s data management practices and ensure full compliance with the relevant laws.

It also vowed to push for legal amendments to strengthen oversight of overseas-based companies in similar instances without compromising the use of AI.