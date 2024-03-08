Gov’t not to tolerate alleged blacklisting of doctors who returned to work: PM

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday the government would not tolerate trainee doctors blacklisting and badgering their colleagues who chose not to participate in a walkout protesting the government’s decision to increase medical school enrollments.

Approximately 90 percent of the country’s 13,000 medical interns and residents, who play crucial roles in assisting with surgeries and emergency services at major general hospitals, have remained off the job through mass resignations for nearly three weeks.

Allegations have recently surfaced that some trainee doctors have disclosed names and other information of colleagues not participating in the walkout, with some facing verbal harassment upon returning to the workplace.

“Rather than considering returning to work, trainee doctors hurl criticism to prevent colleagues from returning to work and attack colleagues who courageously chose to return to work. They are committing unimaginable things,” Han said.

“The government will not tolerate this kind of action,” he said during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters involving officials from related ministries.

Han further urged the doctors to cease any alleged badgering, emphasizing that the police and the health ministry would investigate the allegations.

Amid the prolonged protest, nurses have been authorized to expand their roles in the emergency rooms of major hospitals to address the shortage of medical staff. Additionally, emergency units at military hospitals have been opened to the public to mitigate the shortage.